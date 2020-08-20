Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-82.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $151.23M (-25.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BKE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.