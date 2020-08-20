Mall of America loan forbearance applies to cash management: Wells Fargo

The special servicer for the Mall of America loan in a CMBS deal entered a so-called cash management forbearance agreement with the borrower, not a payment forbearance, write Wells Fargo analysts Lea Overby and Michael Nunn.

The analysts' earlier interpretation suggested the borrower and special servicer entered a forbearance agreement.

Under the cash management agreement, the borrower must increase reporting requirements and remit net cash on a monthly basis.

Also of note, a new appraisal puts the value for the Mall of America at $1.94B, down 16% from the $2.32B valuation at its origination; implies an LTV of 71.7% on the trust amount.

The Mall of America, located in Bloomington, MN, and owned by closely held Triple Five Group, missed at least three payments on its $1.4B mortgage this spring.

