For FQ1, India Globalization Capital (IGC -3.6% ) reported revenue of $0.58M (-64.8% Y/Y), contributed by Life Sciences segment sales of hand sanitizers.

Net loss of ~$1.94M or $0.05/share vs. net loss of $1.36M or -$0.03/share led by increased SG&A and foreign exchange loss.

In August, the company received an official USPTO Notice of allowance for its U.S. Trademark NO3ATM; also USPTO issued a patent for IGC's cannabinoid formulation for the treatment of seizures in humans and veterinary animals.

In July, India Globalization Capital was granted FDA approval for proceeding with Phase 1 human clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease; the company has exclusive rights to the patent filing.

Post the Share Subscription Agreement with Washington-based Evolve, a hemp product development company, IGC owns ~19.8% in the company as of June 30, 2020.

