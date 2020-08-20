The energy sector (XLE -1.5% ) is today's weakest performer, as the growth-sensitive group continues to struggle this week with a nearly 5% loss since Friday.

WTI September crude oil (CL1:COM) -1.1% , at $42.44/bbl after touching a one-week low earlier, but a morning rebound lifted the price back above its 200-day moving average ($41.93).

Notable movers include Diamondback Energy (FANG -4.9% ), falling below its 50-day moving average ($42.27); Apache (APA -3.7% ), slipping to its lowest level since July; and Schlumberger (SLB -3.6% ), tumbling to within pennies of its 50-day MA ($19).

Saudi Energy Minister bin Salman says global oil demand should recover to pre-pandemic levels as soon as Q4, but a draft OPEC+ statement reportedly says a second extended wave of the virus poses a major risk for the oil market recovery.

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, BGR, ERX, BNO