The energy sector (XLE -1.5%) is today's weakest performer, as the growth-sensitive group continues to struggle this week with a nearly 5% loss since Friday.
WTI September crude oil (CL1:COM) -1.1%, at $42.44/bbl after touching a one-week low earlier, but a morning rebound lifted the price back above its 200-day moving average ($41.93).
Notable movers include Diamondback Energy (FANG -4.9%), falling below its 50-day moving average ($42.27); Apache (APA -3.7%), slipping to its lowest level since July; and Schlumberger (SLB -3.6%), tumbling to within pennies of its 50-day MA ($19).
Saudi Energy Minister bin Salman says global oil demand should recover to pre-pandemic levels as soon as Q4, but a draft OPEC+ statement reportedly says a second extended wave of the virus poses a major risk for the oil market recovery.