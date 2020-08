Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.6% ) has agreed to settle ~90% of the 39K claims in the U.S. over alleged injuries related to its Essure permanent implanted birth control device.

Under the terms of the settlements, it will pay a total of $1.60B (€1.35B) without admitting liability or wrongdoing.

Talks to resolve the remaining ~10% of claims are in process.

The company stopped selling the product in 2018 but did not recall the units in the field.

SA Authors and Wall Street both rate the company Neutral.