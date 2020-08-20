More info on GSE Systems Q2 results
Aug. 20, 2020 1:19 PM ETGSE Systems, Inc. (GVP)GVPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GSE Systems (GVP -0.9%) Q2 revenue of $14.3M(-39.8% Y/Y), misses analyst estimates.
- Gross profit of $3.6M, compared to $5.9M last year, decrease was driven by Performance segment
- Net loss of $2.1M or EPS loss of $0.11
- Adjusted net loss of $707k or EPS loss of $0.03
- Cash and cash equivalents of $18.3M. on June 30, compared to $11.7M at December 31, 2019.
- Total indebtedness of $23.3M, inclusive of $10M loan pursuant to the Payroll Protection Program.
- Previously: GSE Systems EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 19)