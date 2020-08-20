More info on GSE Systems Q2 results

  • GSE Systems (GVP -0.9%) Q2 revenue of $14.3M(-39.8% Y/Y), misses analyst estimates.
  • Gross profit of $3.6M, compared to $5.9M last year, decrease was driven by Performance segment
  • Net loss of $2.1M or EPS loss of $0.11
  • Adjusted net loss of $707k or EPS loss of $0.03
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $18.3M. on June 30, compared to $11.7M at December 31, 2019.
  • Total indebtedness of $23.3M, inclusive of $10M loan pursuant to the Payroll Protection Program.
  • Previously: GSE Systems EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 19)
