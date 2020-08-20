Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack (SHAK +1.6% ) to an Outperform rating after having the restaurant stock slotted at Neutral.

Analyst Nick Setyan thinks the impact of the pandemic on the company is well understood now and points to a strong pivot by management by accelerating digital investments and unit formats, with moves to offer curbside pickup and drive-through locations.

"SHAK was the preeminent growth story within restaurants pre-COVID, and we believe the growth story is even more attractive post-COVID. As management accelerates digital investments and aggressively targets multiple unit formats, we believe SHAK’s LT domestic company unit target of 450 could prove meaningfully conservative."

The firm boosts its price target to $77 from $53 vs. the average Wall Street sell-side PT of $51.57. Shares of Shake Shack have bounced around in a range of $30.01 to $105.84 over the last 52 weeks.