Google (GOOG +1.1% , GOOGL +1% ) is expanding its news licensing program, working with 10 different news outlets in Germany and Brazil.

The program launched in June with an aim to paying for quality content for an upcoming news experience.

Now it's adding to its early access program with ZEIT ONLINE, Der Spiegel, Tagesspiegel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Ippen Media Group and Rheinische Post in Germany; and Estado de Minas, A Gazeta, Correio Braziliense and UOL in Brazil.

Those publishers will allow for testing features and gathering feedback ahead of a full launch later this year, Google says.