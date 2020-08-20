ComEd, unit of Exelon (EXC -1.7% ), seeks to electrify more of its own fleet vehicles to help electrify the transportation sector, accounting for one-third of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, leading to adoption of electric vehicle technology in Illinois.

It plans to replace all of its light duty vehicles with electric vehicles by 2030.

Current fleet of 3K vehicles includes 1.4K biodiesel-fueled line trucks; plans to electrify 30% of fleet by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

More than 200 of its vehicles have electric hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric systems and another 10 are all-electric vehicles.

