EBay (EBAY -0.0% ) is on watch after catching an upgrade from CFRA to a Hold rating from Sell.

Analyst John Freeman points to the outstanding Q2 results from eBay and much higher guidance, as well as the strong operational execution driven by new CEO Jamie Iannone. He also notes the commitment to big, disruptive changes needed to re-start growth.

CFRA's price target of 11.9X the 2021 EPS estimate. The firm has higher EPS forecasts for 2020-2022.

See analyst estimates on eBay.