LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) ADRs climb 10% and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) ADRs surge 12% after China's Supreme People's Court moved to lower interest rates on private loan agreements.

The stock action represents of sigh of relief; China Renaissance Securities analyst Jacky Zuonoted writes that the action should have "no impact on major fintech platforms or licensed consumer credit providers, in our view."

The decision only covers unlicensed private lending, the analyst wrote, adding that financial regulators will give guidance to licensed lenders on whether they should follow the new limit.

Rates LX and QFIN as Buy.

