SQM (SQM +0.3% ) shares wobble between moderate gains and losses after reporting mixed Q2 results, while lithium production levels reached record levels because of optimism about long-term demand for the material used in electric vehicle batteries.

SQM said it sold more than 12.6K metric tons of lithium in the quarter, up 45% from Q1, in line with an annual rate of 70K mt and allowing it to build higher levels of inventory ahead of an expected demand boom.

But the company said lithium prices dropped 45% in H1 from the previous year.

In today's earnings conference call, SQM executives said the company is working on modifying its environmental compliance plan for operations in the Atacama salt flat after Chile's regulators rejected it early this month.

"We are working on modifications to the compliance plan according to the comments of the environmental court... we are sure we are going to obtain all the necessary approvals of the new plan in the coming months," CEO Ricardo Ramos said.