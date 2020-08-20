Justice Dept. antitrust chief Makan Delrahim is planning an operational shakeup, The Wall Street Journal reports, with an eye to better coordination of enforcement among financials, and better compliance from companies involved in legal settlements.

He's also planning a new group to focus on competition issues outside mergers/acquisitions - the area that tends to take up most of the antitrust unit's attention.

For financial-industry names, the moves mean some consolidation of what has been fragmented oversight (different sections handling banks, credit cards, insurance and securities exchanges). And that move comes alongside ongoing rapid developments in the financial technology area.

The shakeup could have ripples on a number of high-profile antitrust investigations: Visa's (NYSE:V) $5.3B deal to buy Plaid; Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) near-$1B deal for Finicity; and probes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

And a focus on compliance is relevant considering charges that Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) repeatedly violated the terms of an agreement allowing for its acquisition of Ticketmaster, and CenturyLink's (NYSE:CTL) agreeing to an extended consent decree tied to alleged violations of its settlement allowing for the Level 3 Communications acquisition.