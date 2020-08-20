Gorgon LNG may be disrupted longer than expected, as it has received requests from plant operator Chevron (CVX -1.3% ) to instead supply cargoes from the North West Shelf LNG or Wheatstone LNG projects to meet contractual commitments for scheduled deliveries in October and November, Argus reports.

Gorgon is in an extended shutdown of its no. 2 production train to repair weld defects in its propane heat exchangers, as well as continuing uncertainty over Chevron's plans to inspect trains 1 and 3 for cracks in their heat exchangers.

The loss of output at the No. 2 train until the first week of September since July 11, when it was scheduled to return to production, is estimated at 12-13 cargoes.

Western Australia's government recently ordered an urgent inspection of critical equipment at Gorgon following safety concerns raised by a trade union.