Lyft, Uber turn positive with California pullout looming
Aug. 20, 2020 2:49 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT), UBERLYFT, UBERBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Lyft (LYFT +2.1%) and Uber (UBER +3.8%) have bounced well into positive territory for the day, reversing declines in the immediate aftermath of Lyft's decision to suspend its ride-sharing service in California at midnight tonight.
- Uber is widely expected to follow by announcing its own suspension of service, with an injunction set to go in to effect tomorrow requiring the two companies to classify drivers as employees rather than contractors.
- The companies' stock buyers may be absorbing the lesson of the ride-sharing firms' withdrawal from Austin, Texas. New driver background-check regulations there prompted the two firms to pull out of the market, while lobbying for changes at the state level. New legislation in Texas superseded the Austin rules and set the table for their return to the state capital.
- A similar effect could happen in California, Wedbush says, calling Lyft's suspension a smart move in a "game of high-stakes poker."
- Shutting down in California may add support to the Prop 22 initiative on the ballot on November, "as consumers would likely feel frustrated if ridesharing all of a sudden exited the state." Lyft is focused on that vote above all else, the firm says.
- Implementing and enforcing California's AB5 is a "major gut punch to the Gig Economy's future growth prospects," Wedbush says.