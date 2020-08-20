Ballard Power (BLDP -5.3% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform with a C$20 price target at National Bank of Canada, but shares have turned lower after more than doubling YTD.

As governments and vehicle manufacturers around the world push for the development of battery and hydrogen vehicles, analyst Rupert Merer sees a number of positive catalyst opportunities this year.

Ballard is in talks with potential partners in Europe and could form a joint venture with a top-tier supplier, and China could offer a detailed hydrogen plan soon that targets 1M hydrogen vehicles by 2030, Murer says.

Earlier this week, TD upgraded Ballard to Speculative Buy from Hold, citing the company's guidance for module cost reductions.