Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) are jumping again after they've won a reprieve in California, amid media reports that the order on classifying its drivers as employees rather than contractors has been delayed.

LYFT is +4.3% now, UBER +5.6% .

The appeals court has granted a temporary stay, allowing an appeal from the ride-sharing companies to play out - and for operations to continue in the state in the meantime.

Earlier, Lyft announced its intention to suspend service in California at midnight.