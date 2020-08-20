Ball Aerospace (BLL -0.0% ) announces that it has successfully completed on-orbit testing of NASA's Green Propellant Infusion Mission, which included ASCENT, a non-toxic, high-performance propellant developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory, on board a Ball-built small satellite.

The company designed and built the small satellite, which contains NASA's first opportunity to demonstrate the practical capabilities of a 'green' propellant and propulsion system in orbit – an alternative to conventional chemical propulsion systems.

"The successful completion of this mission advances in-space propulsion for the entire user community, which opens up the possibility for a variety of missions," said Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, VP and GM, Civil Space, Ball Aerospace.