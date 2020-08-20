Fighting between Islamic extremist rebels and Mozambique's army over a key port is threatening to disrupt the country's growing natural gas developments, including a multibillion-dollar project led by Total (TOT -0.6% ).

The seizure of the Mocimboa da Praia port this month has interrupted the transit of oil and gas equipment through the port, and much of the infrastructure has been vandalized.

The Total project is expected to produce 13M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas after completion in 2023, with European and Asian buyers already lined up for the output.

Apart from Total, Eni (NYSE:E) is leading a consortium building a separate $8B offshore project called Coral South, and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has delayed work on its Rovuma LNG facility in northern Mozambique.

The Mocimboa da Praia port is a key logistics link for Total's $23B natural gas project, located 37 miles north; a month before the attack, Total had secured $14.9B in senior debt financing for the project.