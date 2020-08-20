The Federal Trade Commission has interviewed Facebook (FB +1.8% ) CEO Mark Zuckerberg as part of its antitrust investigation into the company, Politico reports.

Staff from state attorneys general were also involved in the interview, which took place this week at an investigative hearing.

The FTC often interviews witnesses under oath - similar to a deposition - as part of their investigations, and almost always in cases where they expect them to result in lawsuits (though that's not assured).

Zuckerberg had testified before a House panel in July about the company's acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram.