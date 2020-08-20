GoHealth -9.4% despite Q2 revenue beat

GoHealth (GOCO -9.4% ) reports Q2 net revenues of $127.1M, increased 71% Y/Y.

Net loss of $22.9M vs. net inome of $15.3M last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $26.9M increased 56% .

"We delivered 71% revenue growth in the second quarter, powered by strong Medicare Advantage enrollments. Our strategic focus on LTV/CAC ensures that these high rates of growth convert into industry-leading margins and strong cash returns. Given the trajectory of our business and the investments we have been making in our direct-to-consumer marketplace, we believe we are on track for another record year of results in fiscal 2020." says Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO.

Outlook 2020: Net revenues of $840M-890M and adjusted EBITDA of $265M-290M.

Earnings call presentation

Read: 'GoHealth - Healthy Or Not' by The Value Investor on Seeking Alpha.

Previously: GoHealth beats on revenue (Aug. 19)