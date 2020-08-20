TOP Ships (TOPS +23.3% ) shoots higher after announcing that a company affiliated with CEO Evangelos Pistiolis purchased 100K common shares in the open market.

To enhance the trading stability of its stock, the company also says for 12 months it will not conduct any equity offerings public or private, conduct any reverse stock splits or pay any bonuses to its executive management.

The company will enter into a standstill agreement with Family Trading Inc., which is affiliated with Pistiolis, to not convert any of its Series E preferred shares into common shares, other than in connection with a change of control of the company, and the CEO and his affiliates will not sell any shares.

Finally, TOP Ships reiterated its plan to move ahead with the stock repurchase plan.