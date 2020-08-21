Early-stage mortgage delinquencies fall below pre-pandemic levels in July

Early-stage mortgage delinquencies — loans with a single missed payment — have declined to below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that the initial flow of new COVID-19-related delinquencies has subsided, according to Black Knight's "first look" at July 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics.

Overall, mortgage delinquencies continued to improve in July, falling 9% from June, with more than 340K fewer past due mortgages vs. the previous month.

But serious delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — rose by 376K; they're now up more than 1.8M from their pre-pandemic levels.

Prepayment activity moved slightly higher in July, reaching its highest monthly mark since early 2004 as low rates drive both refinance and purchase activity. Black Knight data