Teekay LNG Partners (TGP -1.5% ) announces that it has priced NOK 1,000M in new senior unsecured bonds that mature in September 2025 in the Norwegian bond market.

The amount is equal to ~$112M and all payments will be swapped into a U.S. dollar fixed-rate coupon of approximately 5.74%.

Net proceeds from the bonds are expected to be used for general partnership purposes.

"Teekay LNG continues to reward investors primarily via a 32% distribution increase as well as opportunistic buybacks, while continuing to pay down debt which remains a top priority." says contributor Marel. on Seeking Alpha website.