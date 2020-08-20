News publishers are the latest to jump into the fray against Apple (AAPL +2.1% ) over the tech behemoth's revenue share in the App Store.

A trade body representing publishers including The New York Times (NYT +0.8% ), The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal (NWS -0.3% , NWSA -0.4% ) has writen Apple CEO Tim Cook seeking better terms on sharing revenue on subscriptions sold through the App Store.

Those publishers pay the typical 30% cut for first-time subscriptions made through iOS apps, and 15% for renewals.

“The terms of Apple’s unique marketplace greatly impact the ability to continue to invest in high-quality, trusted news and entertainment particularly in competition with other larger firms,” the letter from Digital Content Next reads.

The latest development comes in the wake of Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) after its game Fortnite was pulled from their app stores over the payment-system dispute - and some trailing broadsides launched at Apple from Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Facebook, among others.