Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF +0.6% ) will next month (8 Sep) unveil study results highlighting the potential to develop the Kamoa-Kakula copper project, in Congo, to a “much larger scale”.

The company will issue a definitive feasibility study for the development of 6M tonne-a-year Kakula mine, as well as a prefeasibility study, including mining 1.6M tonnes a year from Kansoko mine, to take full advantage of an expanded plant capacity of 7.6M tonnes a year at Kakula.

In addition, it will issue an updated preliminary economic assessment for the overall development plan of up to 19M a year for all the copper discoveries made to date at the Kamoa-Kakula project.

Development work at Kakula is under way and initial copper concentrate production is scheduled for Q3 of 2021.

Ivanhoe and CNMC, which owns the Lualaba copper smelter, and recently began operations at the Deziwa copper/cobalt mine, will jointly explore and develop opportunities in Africa.