Blink Charging (BLNK -15.9% ) says it believe the reports issued on the company were intended to manipulate its stock price downward in support of short sellers.

The company categorically denies the allegations and their implications and notes that it will defend itself vigorously against the false allegations.

"Shareholders are cautioned against reacting to the false statements being made, demonstrating a lack of understanding of the Company and its multiple deployment models. We stand by the data provided and described in detail in our public filings, and we urge all investors to review those filings."

Source: Press Release

Culper Research and Mariner Research both highlighted their bear cases on the stock.