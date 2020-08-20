Transocean (RIG -16.9% ) shares sink as much as 24% intraday, as the offshore drilling group continues to face severe headwinds in an environment of weak oil prices.

Valaris, the world's largest offshore rig owner by fleet size, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday, joining rivals Noble Corp. and Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Transocean recently said it is exploring strategic alternatives, and Pacific Drilling (PACD -11.6% ) warned it may return to bankruptcy court for the second time in less than three years.

"Offshore drilling is structurally damaged, and recovery is not imminent," Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green writes, adding the sub-sector is "moving into game theory," given the many bankruptcies underway or impending.

Green believes Transocean should restructure to protect its long-term market share, although he says the impact on shareholders from such a move is unclear.