Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -0.4% ) CEO Rich Kramer sends a letter to its customers to "personally clear the record" that the company "does not endorse any political organization, party, or candidate."

It's been a longstanding company policy to request that associates "refrain from workplace expressions in support of any candidate of political party," he said in the letter.

The statement comes after an image from the company's Topeka factory seemed to suggest that employees shouldn't wear MAGA hats. "The slide was not approved or distributed by Goodyear corporate or anyone outside that facility," Kramer wrote.

Further, he stressed that the company strongly supports law enforcement and has clarified to its employees that they "can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities."

Yesterday, Goodyear corporate came out with a statement explaining that it didn't create or distribute the image.

After the image was circulated, President Trump recommended that consumers don't buy Goodyear tires.