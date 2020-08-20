The FDA announces updated adverse event data related to breast implants, including breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) and a condition called breast implant illness (BII). The agency says it has been tracking these reports for decades.

The dataset, based on reports received through January 5 of this year, includes 733 unique cases of BIA-ALCL and 36 deaths globally, an increase of 160 cases and 3 deaths since the last update in July 2019.

496 cases pertained to textured implants and 209 did not specify the implant surface. Of the 36 mortalities, 15 of 16 where the manufacturer was known were reported to have received an Allergan (ABBV -1.0% ) implant. 16 of the 36 deaths involved textured implants while 19 did not specify the implant surface.

BIA-ALCL, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, is rare and can be successfully treated with surgery in most cases.

It received 2,497 reports about symptoms consistent with BII, including fatigue, memory loss, rash, "brain fog," and joint pain, from November 2018 to October 2019.

The FDA says it does not have definitive evidence showing that breast implants cause these symptoms but adds that current evidence "supports that some patients experience systemic symptoms that may resolve when their breast implants are removed."