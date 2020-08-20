Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reports comparable store sales were down 12% in Q2 for reopened stores from the date of their reopening to the end of the fiscal quarter.

"During the initial re-openings, sales were ahead of our conservative plans as we benefited from pent-up demand and aggressive markdowns to clear aged inventory. In the weeks thereafter, trends were negatively impacted from depleted store inventory levels while we were ramping up our buying and distribution capabilities," notes Ross CEO Barbara Rentler.

Lower sales and COVID-19 expenses took a toll on operating margins during the quarter as expected.

Ross Stores didn't issue formal guidance, but says trends have not materially changed in Q3.

Shares of Ross Stores are up 0.66% in AH trading.

Previously: Ross Stores EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Aug. 20)