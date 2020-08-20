UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) completes the financing of 28 of its unencumbered communities, containing 4,100 sites, for total proceeds of $106M.

The Fannie Mae credit facility has a fixed interest rate of 2.62% and a 10-year maturity with a 30-year amortization schedule.

The proceeds will be used to redeem UMH's 8% series B perpetual preferred stock and to invest in additional acquisitions, expansions, and rental homes.

"This credit facility will allow us to call our 8% Series B Perpetual Preferred Stock which is expected to improve our funds from operations by over $5M per year," said President and CEO Samuel A. Landy. "We intend to further restructure our capital stack and reduce our cost of capital by recapitalizing our other outstanding preferred issues which are callable in 2022 and 2023."

