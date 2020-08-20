After closing lower on the regular session, Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) is up 7.7% after hours following fiscal third-quarter earnings that soundly beat expectations and contained better-than-expected guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues fell more than 7%, which the company attributed to a challenging macro environment. But its core communications solutions revenue saw a decline of just 4%, and the company pointed to ongoing investment in next-gen technologies (5G wireless, 400G data centers).

"Keysight delivered stronger-than-expected third quarter results as we ramped production capacity back to nearly 100% by quarter-end,' says CEO/Chairman Ron Nersesian. He expects to rebound to positive Y/Y growth in both revenue and profits in the current quarter.

Orders fell 4% to $1.07B.

Revenue breakout: Communications Solutions Group, $760M (down 4%); Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, $251M (down 15%).

Cash and equivalents came to $1.697B by quarter-end.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $1.17B-$1.19B (above consensus for $1.09B), and EPS of $1.42-$1.48 (well above consensus for $1.25).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release