Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will receive a $30M payment from licensee Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to account for lost royalties from blood cancer med Arzerra (ofatumumab).

Novartis plans to transition availability of the CD20-directed cytolytic antibody to a U.S. oncology access program for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients that will provide the drug at no cost.

As a result, Genmab has revised its 2020 revenue guidance to DKK9,250 - 9,850 from DKK9,100 - 9,700 and operating income to DKK5,350 - 5,950 from DKK5,200 - 5,800.