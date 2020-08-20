Impala Asset Management is happy to be strapped on board Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) after previously taking the company's former CEO to task for underperformance.

"For the first time in five to six years, the company is on the right track again," says Impala Chief Investment Officer Bob Bishop on the new direction of Harley under new CEO Jochen Zeitz.

He notes that Harley has tightened supplies and cut production under Zeitz and expects the unprofitable part of the business to be trimmed.

"This is a fundamentally strong company that just lost its way," adds Bishop.

Impala holds a 2.52% stake in Harley. Here is how the rest of the ownership shakes out.