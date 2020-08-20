Stocks drift up in light trade but big techs keep climbing

Stocks fluctuated through a light-volume session before finally ending slightly higher, as a rally in heavyweight names such as Apple and Tesla offset weakness in energy producers and banks.

With the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.1%, the S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Dow rose just 0.2%.

Apple, Facebook, Netflix, Alphabet and Microsoft all rose at least 2%, Amazon added 1.1%, and Intel jumped 1.7% after announcing an accelerated buyback plan.

The big tech winners carried the information technology (+1.4%) and communication services (+1.4%) sectors to the top of the S&P leaderboard, while energy (-2.1%) was easily the day's worst performer.

U.S. jobless claims came in higher than expected at more than one million, but moderate Democrats reportedly are pushing to combine a post office bill with restarting stimulus talks with Republicans.

The dollar declined and metals rose, while crude oil fell from a five-month high after OPEC+ indicated the rebound in demand remains fragile.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the two-year yield dropping 2 bps to 0.12% and the 10-year yield shedding 3 bps to 0.64%.