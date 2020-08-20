Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCPK:SCBH) entered into a definitive merger agreement in a transaction valued at ~$156M or $15.80/SCBH share; transaction expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021.

The combined company is estimated to have ~$9.7B in consolidated total assets as of June 30, 2020.

Transaction forecasted to be ~4% accretive to Enterprise’s 2021 EPS and 10%+ accretive to its 2022 EPS (post giving effect to estimated fully phased-in transaction synergies).

Internal rate of return in excess of 25% is expected to be generated for Enterprise.

Definitive agreement terms grants each SCBH stock holder to receive 0.5061 shares of EFSC common stock and cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Existing Enterprise shareholders will own ~84% of the outstanding shares of the combined company; remaining to be owned by SCBH.