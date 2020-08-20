Cytocom has agreed to reacquire the emerging market rights for its late-stage drug candidates CYTO-201 and CYTO-401, from Immune Therapeutics (OTCPK:IMUN) in exchange of up to ~$5M of Immune liabilities.

The deal is expected to close by end of this quarter.

As part of the 2014 spin off of Cytocom, Immune licensed the rights to make and sell the drug candidates in 80+ countries.

CYTO-201, an immune modulator, is currently in late-stage trials for Crohn's disease, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and the human immunodeficiency virus, and is awaiting FDA clearance of an Investigational New Drug Application for a Phase 2 study in COVID-19.

CYTO-401 is under development as a cancer immunotherapy and antiviral therapy targeting HIV, as well as the H1N1 virus.