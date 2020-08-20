Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) CEO/Chairman Brian Goldner has informed company employees about medical treatment he's receiving, accroding to an SEC filing.

In an email to workers, Goldman says "I wanted you all to know that I am receiving a course of medical treatment subsequent to one of my recent follow-up doctor’s appointments. I have had these follow-up appointments regularly since my treatment in 2014. The course of medication I am receiving now may cause me to lose my hair for a brief period of time.

"I’m feeling great, the doctors say my prognosis is excellent and I plan to continue to actively fulfill my duties and responsibilities as Hasbro’s chairman and CEO without interruption," he says, adding that the board has been fully informed and is supportive.