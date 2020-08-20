Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) announces a purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Faculdade Ciências Médicas da Paraíba, or FCMPB, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações.

The aggregate purchase price is R$380M of which 50% is payable in cash on the transaction closing date, and remaining 50% is payable in cash in four equal installments through 2024.

The projected net revenue for FCMPB in 2024, when the institution will reach maturation, is R$107M representing an estimated post synergies EV/EBITDA of 6.3x all derived from its medical school.

The acquisition will contribute 157 medical school seats to Afya, increasing Afya’s total medical school seats to 2,023.