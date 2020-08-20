A U.S. District Judge today dismissed portions of an SEC lawsuit accusing Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) of defrauding U.S. investors in connection with the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.

The judge granted VW's motion to dismiss claims it misled investors when issuing more than $13B of bonds and asset-based securities in 2014-15 but rejected as premature the company's request to block the SEC from obtaining injunctive relief and to disgorge profits.

He also said the SEC sufficiently argued former CEO Martin Winterkorn knew the company was using false financial statements, and rejected his argument that some claims be dismissed because he ran VW from Germany.