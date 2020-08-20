TD Bank (NYSE:TD) N.A. agrees to pay $122M to resolve a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allegation that charged checking account overdraft fees for ATM and one-time debit card transactions without obtaining consumer's consent.

The consent order with the CFPB requires TD Bank to pay an estimated $97M in restitution to about 1.42M consumers and to pay a civil monetary penalty of $25M.

The bureau also said TD would describe the the Debit Card Advance as a "free" service or "feature" that comes with new consumer-checking accounts. The bank, though, charged customers $35 for each overdraft transaction paid through DCA.