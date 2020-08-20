Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) is up 11.8% postmarket after it withdraws a registration statement it had filed to offer cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock.

On July 20, it had filed a registration to offer 600,000 shares of the preferred stock as well as a number of warrants to purchase common shares (and common shares issuable upon warrant exercise).

That filing was amended to say that it would offer 150,000 warrants, exercisable to purchase up to 150,000 common shares.

Now it's withdrawing that registration as "it no longer wishes to conduct a public offering of securities at this time."

"The Registration Statement has not been declared effective by the Commission and no securities have been issued or sold under the Registration Statement."