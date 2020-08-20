Vereit (NYSE:VER) plans to redeem 6.0M of its 6.70% series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock, representing 24.12% of the its series F preferred stock outstanding, on Sept. 20, 2020.

The REIT also said it received ~93% of August rent, which includes ~2% to be paid in arrears by a government agency tenant.

Vereit is in ongoing discussions with tenants regarding unpaid rent.

The series F preferred stock will be redeemed at $25 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends from Sept. 15, 2020 to, but not including, the redemption date, bringing the total redemption price to $25.0232639 per share.

See total preferred equity on VER's balance sheet by quarter since Dec. 2017:

