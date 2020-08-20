Dover (NYSE:DOV) completed the acquisition of Europe-based Solaris Laser, now a part of the Markem-Imaje business unit, global manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions within Dover's Imaging & Identification segment.

Serving the marking and coding industry for 25 years, Solaris supplies advanced fiber, ultraviolet and CO 2 laser systems used in industrial and packaging applications across a broad range of end markets.

The acquisition will not only enhance Markem-Imaje's laser technology product line but also enable it to meet the rising customer demand.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.