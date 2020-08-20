Transport Canada plans to conduct flight test activities for the validation of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) grounded 737 MAX sometime next week, Reuters reports.

Transport Canada would be be the first foreign regulator to conduct flight tests, following certification flights performed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration earlier this summer.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency does not yet have a schedule for such tests.

The flight tests are part of Transport Canada's "independent review" on whether to validate proposed changes by Boeing to the aircraft, the regulator says.

Earlier this week, Boeing won its first 737 MAX order this year, an order for two planes by Poland's Enter Air, which follows ~400 cancellations.