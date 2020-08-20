IIPR expands real estate partnership with AWH

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) entered into a lease amendment with Ascend Wellness Holdings' subsidiary at the Illinois property, thereby making available $18M in funding for the latter's expansion of regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facilities.
  • The amendment also adjusted the base rent under the lease to take into account the additional available funding.
  • IIP’s total investment in the property will be $51M, assuming full payment of the additional funding.
  • Besides the Illinois property, IIP owns and leases Massachusetts and Michigan properties to AWH, leading to ~$119.8M total investment in properties leased to AWH, including commitments to fund future tenant improvements.
  • As of August 20, 2020, IIP owned 61 properties totaling ~4.6M rentable sq.ft, which were 99.2% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of ~16 years.
