NRG raises revolving commitments; Centrica shareholders OK deal
Aug. 20, 2020
- NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) says it increased its revolving credit facility commitments and Centrica shareholders approved the sale of Direct Energy to NRG.
- NRG says the amended credit agreement will increase existing revolving commitments by $779M and provide for a new tranche of commitments totaling $258M.
- Upon the Direct Energy deal closing, total revolving commitments available under NRG's revolving credit facility will be $3.64B.
- The $3.6B acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals, including by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
- NRG has said the deal will generate $740M in annual run rate adjusted EBITDA, while enhancing free cash flow strength and stability.