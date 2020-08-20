NRG raises revolving commitments; Centrica shareholders OK deal

Aug. 20, 2020 5:41 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)NRGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) says it increased its revolving credit facility commitments and Centrica shareholders approved the sale of Direct Energy to NRG.
  • NRG says the amended credit agreement will increase existing revolving commitments by $779M and provide for a new tranche of commitments totaling $258M.
  • Upon the Direct Energy deal closing, total revolving commitments available under NRG's revolving credit facility will be $3.64B.
  • The $3.6B acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals, including by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
  • NRG has said the deal will generate $740M in annual run rate adjusted EBITDA, while enhancing free cash flow strength and stability.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.