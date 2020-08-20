Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) says it is delaying the sale process for its Sadiola gold mine in Mali due to political instability following the overthrow of the country's president.

Iamgold reached a deal in December to sell its 41% interest in the mine, a joint venture with Anglogold Ashanti, to Allied Gold Corp.

Meanwhile, miner B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) CEO Clive Johnson says he expects the shutdown of land and air borders in Mali to last "days or weeks, not months."

Border closures threaten to limit miners' ability to export gold, which is typically flown out of Mali to be refined.

B2Gold and other miners said yesterday they were operating as normal.