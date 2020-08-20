General Electric's (NYSE:GE) board extends CEO Larry Culp's employment contract by two years through at least August 2024 with an option for another year, the company says in an 8-K filing.

The board also revised how Culp would be compensated, approving a one-time equity performance award that would enable him to earn more than $200M if GE's stock price more than doubles over the term of his contract.

The extension represents an endorsement of Culp's revitalization strategy at GE even after the shares have shed 44% YTD as COVID-19 destroyed demand for the company's jet engines and power equipment.

GE this week signed new agreements with Iraq's government valued at more than $1.2B to undertake maintenance programs across key power plants in the country.